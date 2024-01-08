Weekend sledding incident at Mueller State Park leads to warning from park rangers

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - Park rangers at Mueller Park are warning people to take caution after one person is recovering after slamming into a tree on a sled.

Park officials tell KRDO13 that this person was sledding at Elk Meadow Trail Head at Mueller State Park on Saturday.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says the sledder hit their head after crashing into a tree at the bottom of the hill.

Authorities quickly airlifted the sledder to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mueller State Park in Divide is an area in the backcountry. It's filled with over five thousand acres of landscape, making it the perfect place for people to sled, hike, and camp, but rangers warn it can be dangerous.

The manager of the park, Brian Kerrigan, says these types of accidents are common this time of year.

"It’s important to recognize that there’s always an inherent risk in any outdoor activity you do. So, just keep that in mind. We always encourage people to be prepared to know where they’re going, especially this time of year. It’s easy to get out into these backcountry areas and go over their ability," says Kerrigan.

He also says to bring protective gear such as a helmet, water, and proper clothing, and always remember to tell someone where you are going.

The condition of the sledder is unknown right now.

Rangers say if you ever need help or medical treatment, call 911 immediately.