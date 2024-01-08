‘Uncertain what the weather will do:’ Ski resorts turning to artificial snow more and more amid unpredictable climate shifts

By Neydja Petithomme

CATALOOCHEE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Climate change continues to be an issue as many ski resorts are faced with the new reality of artificial snow in order to further ensure better ski conditions for both skiers and snowboarders alike.

“Uncertain what the weather will do. It has its ups and downs. It rains, it snows, it’s sunny. We take what we can get and make the best every day,” said Travis Worrell, Cataloochee Ski Area general manager.

Research suggests that more than half of ski resorts worldwide could be at greater risk for snow scarcity in the coming decades, and many say this is due to climate change.

As a result, now, many ski resorts have found themselves grappling with producing sufficient snow to rapidly adapt to changing and unanticipated conditions.

Many resorts use machines that shoot out water into the air, forming snow when combined with cold air and water. Many ski resorts have turned to fully capitalizing on the advancement of technology to further try and develop new ways to balance both the impact of what climate change is doing to the environment and to many ski resorts, as well as keeping operations afloat.

