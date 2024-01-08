Todos los ganadores de los premios Globo de Oro 2024 por categorías
Luis Ernesto Quintana Barney
(CNN) — La edición 81 de los Globos de Oro se entregó el domingo por la noche en Los Ángeles.
Esta es la lista completa de los nominados con los ganadores indicados en negrita.
Televisión
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Musical o Comedia
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *GANADOR
Jeremy Allen White. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Musical o Comedia
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” *GANADORA
Ayo Edebiri. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Drama
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession” *GANADOR
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Dominic West, “The Crown”
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Drama
Helen Mirren, “1923”
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook, “Succession” *GANADORA
Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
Emma Stone, “The Curse”
Mejor actuación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”
David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
Steven Yeun, “Beef” *GANADOR
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión
Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”
Juno Temple, “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”
Ali Wong, “Beef” *GANADORA
Mejor serie de televisión dramática
“1923”
“The Crown”
“The Diplomat”
“The Last of Us”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession” *GANADORA
Matthew Macfayden, Sarah Snook y Kieran Culkin de “Succession”. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión
“Beef” *GANADORA
“Lessons in Chemistry”
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“All the Light We Cannot See”
“Fellow Travelers”
“Fargo”
Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel de reparto – Televisión
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” *GANADOR
James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
Alan Ruck, “Succession”
Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel de reparto – Televisión
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” *GANADORA
Abby Elliott, “The Bear”
Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Elizabeth Debicki. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Mejor serie de televisión — Musical o comedia
“The Bear” *GANADORA
“Ted Lasso”
“Abbott Elementary”
“Jury Duty”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Barry”
Mejor actuación en una comedia stand-up de televisión
Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” *GANADOR
Trevor Noah, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
Chris Rock, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
Wanda Sykes, “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
Películas nominadas a los Globo de Oro
Mejor película — Musical o comedia
“Barbie”
“Poor Things” *GANADORA
“American Fiction”
“The Holdovers”
“May December”
“Air”
Mejor película — Drama
“Oppenheimer” *GANADORA
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Past Lives”
“The Zone of Interest”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
Christopher Nolan. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
“Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomy of a Fall”) *GANADORA
“Io Capitano”
“Past Lives”
“La sociedad de la nieve” (“Society of the Snow”)
“The Zone of Interest”
Mejor guion
“Barbie”
“Poor Things”
“Oppenheimer”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Past Lives”
“Anatomy of a Fall” *GANADORA
Mejor canción original
“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen, “She Came to Me”
“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”
“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”
“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker “The Super Mario Bros. Move”
“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz, “Rustin”
“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas, “Barbie” *GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” *GANADOR
Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
Charles Melton, “May December”
Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
Julianne Moore, “May December”
Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” *GANADORA
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”
Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”
Matt Damon, “Air”
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers” *GANADOR
Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau Is Afraid”
Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Mejor película animada
“The Boy and the Heron” *GANADORA
“Elemental”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“Suzume”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
“Wish”
“The Boy and the Heron”. GKIDS
Mejor actor de película – Drama
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” *GANADOR
Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”
Mejor actriz de película – Drama
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” *GANADORA
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Annette Bening, “Nyad”
Greta Lee, “Past Lives”
Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”
Mejor actriz de película – Musical o comedia
Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”
Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”
Natalie Portman – “May December”
Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”
Margot Robbie – “Barbie”
Emma Stone – “Poor Things” *GANADORA
Emma Stone y el director Yorgos Lanthimos. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Mejor director – Película
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”
Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” *GANADOR
Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Celine Song, “Past Lives”
Mejor banda sonora
Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”
Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer” *GANADOR
Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”
Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
“The Boy and the Heron”
Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla
“Barbie” *GANADORA
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
“John Wick: Chapter 4”
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Oppenheimer”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
Greta Gerwig, directora de “Barbie”. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
