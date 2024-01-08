Suspect arrested after ramming into police cruiser in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) -- Two people are in custody after ramming into a police cruiser and then attempting to flee on foot on South Circle Dr.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were attempting to carry out an arrest on a wanted person when the suspect rammed into the police cruiser and then tried to flee his vehicle. During his attempt to escape another police cruiser and two citizen vehicles were also hit.

The suspect's vehicle was disabled due to the damage from the escape attempt and officers were able to take him into custody along with a female passenger. Both of them had felony warrants and the male will now face multiple new felony and misdemeanor charges.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident. The identities of the suspects have not been released at this point.