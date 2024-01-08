Supreme Court denies Alaska’s bid to revive the copper and gold Pebble Mine proposal blocked by EPA

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected Alaska’s bid to revive a proposed copper and gold mine that was blocked by the Environmental Protection Agency. The justices did not comment Monday in turning away Alaska’s attempt to sue the Biden administration directly in the high court over its desire to revive the proposed Pebble Mine in the state’s Bristol Bay region. A year ago, the EPA stopped the mine proposal, citing concerns with potential impacts on a rich aquatic ecosystem that supports the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery. Alaska still can try to reverse the decision, starting in a lower court and appealing any unfavorable decisions to the Supreme Court.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.