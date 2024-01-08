Skip to Content
Pueblo City-County Library launches telehealth kit

Published 5:43 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The start of a new year means, an exciting new program for library patrons in Pueblo County.

Residents of Colorado City and Rye can now take advantage of the library district's new telehealth service. It's all part of Connect to Health, a statewide initiative seeking to improve healthcare access in rural areas.

Patrons of the Greenhorn Library in Colorado City can check out a telehealth kit that has all the equipment needed to connect with a health professional in Pueblo.

There's even a built-in hot spot, so you don't even need to have internet service at your home.

You can learn more about the program by reaching out directly to the Greenhorn Library or by clicking here.

