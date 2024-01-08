Police arrest suspect in a killing that sent holiday shoppers scrambling in a Florida mall

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for murder after a shooting inside a Florida mall that killed a man and wounded a woman. Acting on tips, they surrounded a home in north Florida early Monday and negotiated for two hours with Albert Shell Jr. Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said Shell surrendered without incident and was taken to the Marion County Jail on charges of premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder. Court records did not list an attorney for Shell. The Dec. 23 gunfire inside Ocala’s Paddock Mall sent panicked holiday shoppers scrambling for safety.

