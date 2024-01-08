NYC Mayor Eric Adams says story of firing a gun at school, recounted in his book, never happened
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was moving to remove his own book from circulation Monday, after learning that it was erroneously published more than a decade ago, and includes an anecdote he says is not true. The 2009 book came to the mayor’s attention on Monday after he was asked about a dramatic passage in which he described mistakenly firing a gun at his friends when he was a school child. The mayor said the book’s unnamed co-author “may have misunderstood” an anecdote. Although both Amazon and Barnes & Noble list the book for sale, Adams said he never reviewed the final copy and did not know it was publicly available.