MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan quits rather than accept demotion at news network

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan says he’s quitting the network rather than accept a demotion. The prominent Muslim journalism announced his exit on the final edition of his weekly hour on Sunday night. The network eliminated Hasan’s show without explanation during a November schedule shuffle, but said then he would stay on as an analyst and fill-in anchor. The elimination of his show drew protests and a fruitless petition drive from some liberal advocates. Hasan, who previously worked at Al Jazeera English and the Intercept, offered no immediate details on what he would do next.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.