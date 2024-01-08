Montana governor, first lady buy mansion for $4M for governor’s residence, will donate it to state

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan Gianforte have purchased a historic Helena mansion built by one of the state’s territorial governors that they eventually plan to donate to the state. Gianforte’s office said Monday that the couple purchased the house last week for $4 million and it will be their primary residence in Helena. The Hauser House was built in 1885 by entrepreneur Samuel T. Hauser. Gianforte says after his time as governor ends, the couple plans to donate the house to the state for use as the governor’s mansion. The current governor’s mansion has been closed since 2021 for repairs.

