Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says his home was swatted

By KMOV Staff

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — Missouri Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft, posted on ‘X’ account that his home was swatted.

According to the Secretary’s post that was made Sunday night, he states that he and his family are safe.

“I am grateful to Jefferson City law enforcement for the professionalism with which they handled the situation,” Secretary Ashcroft further stated in his ‘X’ post.

No word yet as to what led to Secretary Ashcroft’s home being swatted.

Swatting is when a bogus emergency call is made which requires a large emergency response.

