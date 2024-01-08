Liz Weston: 3 time-sensitive money tasks for new widows and widowers

Making decisions when you’re grieving isn’t ideal, but some money tasks are time-sensitive. Your income and expenses are likely to change, so drawing up a budget will be helpful. Consider talking to a tax professional since your filing status may change. Deal with the credit cards issued in your spouse’s name since those could get closed. You have a little more time to decide what to do with the house: A survivor has two years to sell their home and still get the $500,000 home sales tax exemption.

