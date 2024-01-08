Judge dismisses Notre Dame professor’s defamation lawsuit against student newspaper

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a University of Notre Dame’s professor’s defamation lawsuit against a student-run publication over news coverage of her abortion-rights advocacy. St. Joseph County Superior Court Senior Judge Steven David said in his ruling Monday that sociology professor Tamara Kay’s assertions that the The Irish Rover’s coverage of her was false and defamatory were unfounded. The case had raised questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic universities. Kay’s lawsuit disputed some quotes the newspaper used and said it misinterpreted a sign on her door about helping students access health care. She had argued that her motivation was to support sexual assault victims.

