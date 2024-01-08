JetBlue’s CEO is stepping down, and he’ll be replaced by the first woman to lead a big US airline
NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of JetBlue is stepping down, and he’s being replaced by the first woman to head a major U.S. airline. JetBlue said Monday that CEO Robin Hayes will leave the job on Feb. 12. He’ll be replaced by current JetBlue President Joanna Geraghty. She has been at JetBlue since 2005 and has taken on an increasingly prominent role at the New York-based airline ever since. The change in CEOs comes as JetBlue waits for a federal judge in Boston to decide whether it can buy Spirit Airlines. The Justice Department sued to block the deal.