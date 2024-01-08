Hong Kongers in Taiwan firmly support the ruling party after watching China erode freedoms at home

HONG KONG (AP) — As Taiwan’s presidential election approaches, many immigrants from Hong Kong are supporting the ruling Democratic Progressive Party after witnessing the alarming erosion of civil liberties at home. Beijing’s crackdown on dissent in the financial hub has cemented their preference for a party committed to preserving Taiwan’s de facto independence and democratic values ahead of the Jan. 13 vote. The influence of Hong Kongers on the election outcome is likely to be limited as they make up a small percentage of the electorate. But some are actively engaged in Taiwan’s political landscape, drawing attention to immigration policies that have been less welcoming than anticipated.

By KANIS LEUNG and JOHNSON LAI Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.