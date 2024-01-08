French prime minister resigns following recent political turmoil over immigration

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has resigned following recent political turmoil over a new immigration law. That paves the way for President Emmanuel Macron to seek fresh momentum by appointing a new government in coming days. The shakeup is widely seen as an attempt by the 46-year-old centrist Macron to head off a looming lame-duck status. Macron’s term is to end in 2027, and he won’t be able to run again for president in line with the French Constitution. Borne had been appointed in May 2022 after Macron’s reelection for a second term. She was France’s second female prime minister. Macron’s office says Borne will continue in her duties until new government is appointed.

