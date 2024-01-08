Commanders fire coach Ron Rivera as new ownership begins making changes

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have fired coach Ron Rivera. The Commanders lost eight in a row to finish 4-13 after opening with back-to-back victories. Washington made one playoff appearance by winning the NFC East at 7-9 in 2020 during Rivera’s four seasons in charge of the team’s football operations. General manager Martin Mayhew and a majority of the front office and coaching staff are also expected to depart as new ownership begins sweeping changes to put its stamp on the organization.

