LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has set a mid-March special election date to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In a statement, Newsom set a March 19 primary date for the 20th Congressional District contest. If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters would advance to a May 21 matchup to fill the seat.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.