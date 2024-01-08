A city-by-city look at what the powerful winter storm will bring

By Dave Hennen and Taylor Ward, CNN Meteorologists

(CNN) — A major winter storm is lashing parts of the US with strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, snow and white-out conditions. Through Wednesday, the storm will cover more than 1,800 miles in 72 hours, producing dangerous severe storms and notable snowfall.

Are you under a winter weather alert? Check here.

Here’s what to expect in some of the major cities in the storm’s path.

All times are local.

Houston

• Tornado watch until 9 p.m. Monday

• Wind advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday

• Wind gusts over 40 mph possible Monday afternoon and evening; gusts of 35 to 40 mph on Tuesday

New Orleans

• Level 3 of 5 severe thunderstorm threat through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning

• High wind warning until 3 a.m. Tuesday

• Wind advisory from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

• Peak wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph Monday evening and night

• Flood watch until 9 a.m. Tuesday

• Heavy rain – 2-plus inches possible – through Tuesday morning

Des Moines

• Winter storm warning until Tuesday evening

• 8 to 12 inches of snow possible

• Strong wind gusts into Tuesday evening; peak gusts of 35 to 45 mph

Chicago

• Winter weather advisory from Monday evening until Tuesday at noon

• 2 to 4 inches of snow possible, with heaviest falling Monday night to Tuesday morning; significantly greater snow north and west of the city

• Wind gusts 25 to 30 mph Monday evening through Wednesday morning

Tampa

• Coastal flood watch from Tuesday 10 a.m. to Wednesday 7 a.m.

• Wind advisory Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; peak wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph

• 1 to 1.5 inches of rain Tuesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Charleston, South Carolina

• High wind warning Tuesday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Peak gusts of 40 to 50 mph

New York City

• Flood watch Tuesday 6 p.m. to Wednesday 12 p.m.

• 2 to 3 inches of rain possible, heaviest falling from around the Tuesday evening commute into Wednesday morning

• Wind advisory Tuesday 6 p.m. to Wednesday 6 a.m.

• Peak wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph

Washington, DC

• Flood watch Tuesday 1 p.m. to Wednesday 7 a.m.

• 2 to 3 inches of rain; heaviest Tuesday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Wind advisory Tuesday 3 p.m. to Wednesday 1 a.m.

• Peak wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph

