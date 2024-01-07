What to stream this week: A gaggle of TV sleuths, the foul-mouthed bear ‘Ted’ and a Kevin Hart heist

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include an album by Colombian-American musician Kali Uchis, Seth MacFarlane revives his filthy teddy bear character Ted in a new series for Peacock and Martin Scorsese’s true-crime epic “The Killers of the Flower Moon” begins streaming on Apple TV+. Kevin Hart stars in “Lift” as the leader of a band of criminals enlisted to steal $500 million in gold from a plane in mid-flight, while Peacock’s competition series “The Traitors” returns with host Alan Cumming and various reality TV stars, athletes and competition show veterans as rivals.

By The Associated Press

