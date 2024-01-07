Two hikers on snowshoes, hit by avalanche in Italian Alps near Switzerland, are dead, rescuers say

ROME (AP) — Italy’s alpine rescue service says two persons who were hiking with snowshoes have died after being struck by an avalanche. A spokesperson for the alpine rescuers said the avalanche occurred in early afternoon on Sunday at the 2,200-meter (7,200-foot) level in the Formazza valley in the Piedmont region near Switzerland. The force of the avalanche pushed one of the victims into a lake near the bottom of the slope, while the other body was found in a mass of snow. The rescuers added that despite strong winds, a helicopter was able to lower a rescue team aided by dogs. The identities of the two victims weren’t immediately released.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.