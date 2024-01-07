Stabbing leaves 1 dead at New York City migrant shelter; 2nd resident charged with murder

NEW YORK (AP) — A resident of a New York City migrant shelter is charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man. Police on Sunday say officers responded to the Randall’s Island shelter around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault in progress. The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after being stabbed in the torso. Police say the 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene. New York City officials say more than 161,000 migrants have arrived and sought city aid since spring 2022.

