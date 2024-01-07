Report: Another jaguar sighting in southern Arizona, 8th different one in southwestern US since 1996

PHOENIX (AP) — Wildlife officials say there’s been another jaguar sighting in southern Arizona and it’s the eighth different jaguar documented in the southwestern U.S. since 1996. The Arizona Republic reports that a hobbyist wildlife videographer who posts trail camera footage online captured the image of a roaming jaguar late last month. The big cat had been spotted in the Huachuca Mountains near Tucson. A spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department says the agency has authenticated Jason Miller’s footage and has confirmed this is a new jaguar to the United States. The animals were placed on the endangered species list in 1997 after being removed in 1980.

