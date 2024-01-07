North Korea again fires near the sea border with the South, as its leader’s sister mocks Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has again fired artillery shells near its tense sea boundary with the South. Seoul said some 90 rounds of artillery were fired on Sunday. Meanwhile, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mocked the South’s ability to detect its weapons launches. She said that on Saturday her country’s military only detonated blasting powder simulating the sound of coastal artillery. South Korea has said that some 60 rounds were fired on Saturday. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff dismissed Kim Yo Jong’s statement as “a comedy-like, vulgar propaganda” meant to undermine the South Korean people’s trust in the military and stoke divisions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.