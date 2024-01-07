Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A crash involving dozens of vehicles along a foggy stretch of California’s Interstate 5 in southern California has left two people dead and nine others injured. Authorities say the pileup involving 35 cars happened around 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 5 west of Bakersfield. Kern County Fire Department spokesman Jim Calhoun told reporters Saturday that visibility was roughly 10 feet when crews arrived to the “chaotic” scene. The crash involved 17 passenger vehicles and 18 big rigs. Authorities say two people were pronounced dead at the scene and nine others were hospitalized with minor injuries.

