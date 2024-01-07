Lily Gladstone is the Golden Globes’ first Indigenous best actress winner

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Lily Gladstone has made Golden Globes history. She became the first Indigenous person to win an award for best actress in a drama on Sunday night. She dedicated her award to “every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented and our stories told — by ourselves, in our own words — with tremendous allies and tremendous trust from and with each other.” Gladstone won for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s epic “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

