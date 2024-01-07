Libya says it suspended oil production at largest field after protesters forced its closure

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s state-run oil company says production at the country’s largest oil field has been suspended after protesters forced the facility’s closure over fuel shortages. The company said Sunday it has declared force majeure at the Sharara oil field in the country’s south. The company says negotiations with the protesters were underway to resume production as soon as possible. Local media reported that residents of the southern town of Ubari forced the shutdown of the field earlier this month. Libya’s light crude has long featured in the country’s yearslong civil conflict. Libya has been in turmoil since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

