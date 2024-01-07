Lebanon airport screens display anti-Hezbollah message after being hacked

BEIRUT (AP) — The information display screens at Beirut’s international airport have been hacked by domestic anti-Hezbollah groups, as clashes between the Lebanese militant group and the Israeli military continue to intensify along the border. Departure and arrival information Sunday was replaced by a message accusing the Hezbollah group of putting Lebanon at risk of an all-out war with Israel. The day after Oct. 7, when the Israel-Hamas war began in Gaza, Hezbollah started striking Israeli military bases and positions near the country’s northern border with Lebanon, with Israel striking in return. The near-daily clashes have intensified over the past week, after an apparent Israeli strike in a southern Beirut suburb killed a top Hamas official.

