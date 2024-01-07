How to watch the Golden Globes, including the red carpet and backstage interviews

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Hollywood is ready to party as the Golden Globes return for its annual boozy celebration of film and television’s biggest names. The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will air live on both coasts on CBS, which is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers. It’s the first time the network is airing the show since the early 1980s. You can stream the Globes, though watching it live requires a very specific subscription. Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on can stream the Globes live. Without that, Paramount+ will offer the show to subscribers the next day.

