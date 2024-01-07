Firefighter on plowing route notices house fire, rescues people and pets

By Rob Polansky

TRUMBULL, Connecticut (WFSB) — A firefighter plowing streets in Trumbull just happened to come upon a house fire and ended up rescuing four people and three dogs.

Shaun Bogen’s quick actions were credited with saving the victims’ lives.

Fire Chief Greg Sanfanandre of the Long Hill Fire Department reported that the fire had been underway on Haviland Drive around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday.

“While on his plowing route, firefighter Bogen found a house with a fire in the garage,” Sanfanandre said. “Bogen quickly radioed into his base, alerting them of the situation, and called 911. He proceeded to wake the sleeping residents, four adults and three dogs, in the home and ensured everyone was outside before the Fire Department’s arrival.”

Twenty-six firefighters ended up responding to the fire.

Sanfanandre’s unit was the first unit to arrive and found heavy fire in the garage that extended into the home.

“Firefighters attacked the fire utilizing three hose lines and brought the fire under control in less than one hour,” he said.

There didn’t appear to be any injuries.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

