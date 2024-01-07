Broncos coach Sean Payton expresses disappointment but not discouragement after 8-9 season

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sean Payton senses a feeling of disappointment but not discouragement from his Denver Broncos. A 27-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday dropped the Broncos to 8-9 to finish Payton’s first season as coach in Denver. And now there’s plenty to be done before they play a game again. The Broncos struggled to find consistency with their offense under the guidance of a coach long known for his offensive X’s and O’s. Denver started the season 1-5 and finished by losing three of their last four while being outscored 104-70.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.