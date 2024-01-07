Barack Obama wins Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding narrator for ‘Working: What We Do All Day’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Barack Obama scored an Emmy win – his fifth – on Sunday during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home a statuette for outstanding narration for his Netflix documentary series “Working: What We Do All Day.”

The former US President is also a producer on the project alongside wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Obama previously won an Emmy for outstanding narration in 2022 for his work on “Our Great National Parks,” a documentary series that also streamed on Netflix.

“Working: What We Do All Day” is a four-part series that debuted in May on Netflix.

The four-part series “explores the ways in which we find meaning in our work and how our experiences and struggles connect us on a human level,” according to a Netflix description of the project.

“When we make sure that everyone feels their work is respected, that everyone’s contribution is honored, and that everyone is getting paid enough to truly take a part in the life of our communities, we reinforce the trust between us that makes everything in our lives possible,” Obama said in a statement in April.

Inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Studs Terkel’s 1974 book “Working” – an oral history that explores jobs and the people who do them – the series aims to foster understanding and appreciation for the work people do.

The series is a joint production between Concordia Studio and Higher Ground, which was founded by the Obamas in 2018. Their company has released more than 10 film and television titles, including the 2020 Oscar-winning documentary feature “American Factory” as well as last month’s “Leave the World Behind.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.