A year after pro-Bolsonaro riots and dozens of arrests, Brazil is still recovering
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Unprecedented riots in support of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro took place on Jan. 8, 2023, in government buildings in the capital, Brasilia. Many saw the chaos as part of a failed attempt by Bolsonaro to remain in power following his election loss. A year and dozens of arrests later, Brazil is still recovering. Mimicking the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, by defenders of outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, thousands of Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court buildings, in one of the biggest challenges to Latin America’s most populous democracy.