A row over sandy beaches reveals fault lines in the relationship between India and the Maldives

MALE, Maldives (AP) — The president of the Maldives has suspended three of his deputy ministers for posting derogatory comments against India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Mohamed Muizzu suspended the three until further notice for their posts on X, formerly Twitter, which were in response to Modi’s posts promoting the pristine beaches of India’s Lakshadweep archipelago for Indian travelers. Last year, Indians made up the largest number of tourists visiting the Maldives, which is famous for its luxury island resorts and white sandy beaches. India is also a strategic ally, with military personnel and helicopters stationed on the islands, but relations have deteriorated since Muizzu was elected in November.

