7 Palestinians, an Israeli policewoman and a motorist are killed in West Bank violence

JERUSALEM (AP) — Medics say a man driving a car with Israeli license plates was fatally shot at a busy intersection in the West Bank. The man was later identified as a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem who presumably was mistaken by the assailants as an Israeli because of the license places. Sunday’s shooting came hours after a violent confrontation elsewhere in the Israeli-occupied territory left seven Palestinians and a member of Israel’s paramilitary border police dead. The events over the weekend followed a dramatic surge in deadly military raids and increase in restrictions on Palestinian residents across the West Bank during the Israel-Hamas war.

