Slovakian skier Vlhova leads rain-marred World Cup GS after 1st run. Shiffrin 0.98 behind in 7th

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova has built a slim lead in the rain-marred opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin finishing 0.98 seconds behind in seventh. Vlhova was 0.02 seconds faster than Federica Brignone on the Podkoren course. The lower part of the course was softened by persistent rainfall since Friday afternoon. Brignone led the discipline standings before the race after the Italian won two of the five previous giant slaloms. Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami ranked third with 0.15 to make up in the second leg later Saturday.

