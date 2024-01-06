GREELEY, Colo. — Led by Saint Thomas’ 23 points, the Northern Colorado Bears defeated the Denver Pioneers 86-82. The Bears are now 8-6 on the season, while the Pioneers moved to 10-7.

By The Associated Press

