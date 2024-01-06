Broncos’ Bolles makes protection his mission whether it’s blocking for QB or mentoring at-risk kids

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is dedicated to protecting others. On game days, it’s his quarterback. On any other day, it’s counseling at-risk kids. Bolles has become a mentor for more than 100 children and teens in the juvenile justice system. Bolles was once that troubled kid. But he found a protector of his own in the Freeman family. They took him in as a teenager and helped turn around his life. These days, he’s paying it back. His work with kids in the community is a reason why the Broncos nominated him as their representative for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

