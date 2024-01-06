Bangladesh’s main opposition party starts a 48-hour general strike ahead of Sunday’s election

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s main opposition party has started a 48-hour general strike on the eve on a general election, calling on people to boycott the vote because it says the government of incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina can’t guarantee its fairness. Hasina is seeking to return to power for a fourth consecutive term. The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by former premier Khaleda Zia, has vowed to disrupt the election through the strike and boycott. On Saturday morning, a small group of party supporters marched across Dhaka, calling on people to join the strike. Another rally by about 200 protesters took place outside the National Press Club to denounce the election. Campaigning has been marred with violence, with at least 15 people killed since October.

