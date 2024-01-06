A timeline of key moments leading to Japan planes colliding. Human error is seen as a possible cause

It has only taken 18 minutes to evacuate the 379 passengers of Japan Airlines Flight 516 after their plane burst into flames just after touchdown at Tokyo’s Haneda airport Tuesday evening. A smaller coast guard Bombardier Dash-8 aircraft, preparing to take off to deliver urgent aid to quake-hit central Japan, was using the same runway when the two collided. The captain of the coast guard craft escaped with burns but his five crew members died. The Associated Press has collected accounts from officials and transcripts of traffic control communication. Here is a look at key moments leading to the collision.

