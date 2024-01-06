A look back at Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ eight years in office

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, currently the lone Democratic governor in the Deep South, has reached his final two days in office after eight years. His tenure has been marked by successes — expanding Medicaid, joining climate change initiatives, climbing out of a budget deficit and investing in education — while navigating historical crises and facing challenges from a GOP-dominated legislature. Here is a look back on his two terms in office. Republican Gov.-elect Jeff Landry will take office Monday at noon.

