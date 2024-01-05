Wisconsin’s Democratic governor says Trump should be on ballot, Biden must visit to beat him

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic governor opposes keeping Republican Donald Trump off the ballot in the battleground state, saying that those who think he should be disqualified “can vote against him.” Gov. Tony Evers also told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that in order for President Joe Biden to win Wisconsin, he must be a frequent visitor to the state and focus his message on his successes and issues that matter to the middle class, not just the argument that the fate of democracy is at stake. Four of the past six presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided be less than a point.

