US biotech company halts sales of DNA kits in Tibet, as lawmakers mull more export controls on China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thermo Fisher, an American biotech company, has halted sales of its DNA testing products in Tibet, amid concerns that its products might have assisted the Chinese government in a surveillance campaign in the ethnic region. U.S. lawmakers applaud the company’s move but also say more needs to be done. They are mulling plans for more export controls to stop what they fear to be enabling acts by U.S. businesses in Beijing’s human rights violations. China denies that it has been collecting DNA data from ethnic groups and accuses the U.S. politicians of using human rights issues to suppress and contain China’s growth. Thermo Fisher does not explain why it is pulling out Tibet.

