UN agency says it is handling code of conduct violations by staffer for anti-Israel posts internally

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. agency promoting equality for women says violations of the U.N. Code of Conduct by a mid-level manager, who reportedly supported pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli posts on social media, are being dealt with internally. UN Women said Friday the result will not be made public. Last month, the advocacy group UN Watch, which often criticizes anti-Israel actions, reported that Sarah Douglas, the deputy chief of UN Women’s peace and security division, had endorsed 153 posts on social media since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel that exposed her partisan views. UN Watch’s Executive Director Hillel Neuer posted on X, formerly Twitter, some examples including posts that accused Israel of “genocide” and celebrated shutting down highways for pro-Palestinian rallies.

