Turkish justice minister says 15 suspects jailed ahead of trial for spying for Israel

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s justice minister says 15 of 34 people detained on suspicion of spying for Israel will be held in prison awaiting trial. The suspects are accused of committing “political or military espionage” on behalf of Israeli intelligence, Yilmaz Tunc said in a social media post late Friday. Eleven of those detained Tuesday for allegedly planning to carry out activities that included “reconnaissance” and “pursuing, assaulting and kidnapping” foreign nationals living in Turkey were released under judicial control conditions. Eight others are awaiting deportation. Israel’s foreign intelligence agency Mossad is said to have recruited Palestinians and Syrian nationals inside Turkey, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

