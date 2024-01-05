Traffic Alert: Semi-truck crash in the Fountain area has closed the northbound lanes of I-25

FOUNTAIN, Co. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a crash on I-25 between US 85 and exit 132 - Mesa Ridge Parkway has caused the northbound lanes to be closed. Our KRDO 13 team is reporting a semi-truck involved in the incident.

One of the two trailers the truck was pulling was tipped over, blocking both northbound lanes.

Our crews are also reporting that tow trucks are on the way but the crash will take a while to clear. Traffic is now being turned around at Santa Fe Ave.

How many vehicles were involved or the cause of the crash has not been released at this point. Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

Drivers should try to avoid the area. This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.