Time running out for landmark old boat that became a California social media star

INVERNESS, Calif. (AP) — Time is apparently running out for California’s “Inverness Shipwreck,” an old wooden boat that became an Instagram star as it rotted on a shoreline north of San Francisco. Recent storms have made a shambles of the forlorn vessel Point Reyes, a landmark that was already deteriorated from the over-attention of visitors to the Marin County coast. Point Reyes National Seashore officials tell the news site SFGATE that the National Park Service is evaluating options for removing it. The boat was built in the 1940s and was used for transportation and fishing. It was abandoned years ago, aground near the community of Inverness on a section of the Tomales Bay shoreline that is part of the Point Reyes National Seashore.

