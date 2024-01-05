‘The Golden Bachelor’s’ Gerry Turner marries Theresa Nist

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his bride Theresa Nist have officially tied the knot.

The wedding comes after the two got engaged during “The Golden Bachelor” finale in November. Turner is 72 and Nist is 70.

Their California ceremony aired Thursday in a live special on ABC.

Fellow “Bachelor” pals in attendance included Jason and Molly Mesnick, Wells Adams, Ben Higgins, and Trista and Ryan Sutter.

Turner explained how he was feeling after finding love again later in life.

“I have a whole new outlook on life because of this journey and because of this woman,” he said. “I’d almost forgotten the really important advice, don’t stop believing!”

Nist shared, “I started believing that there could be something between us. And I witnessed you being the most wonderful, kind, sensitive human being. Just a man of honor and integrity. And I grew to love you. And I do Gerry, I do love you.”

She continued: “We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with. I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, to laugh with you when you’re happy and to stick with you throughout it all. But most of all, to have fun for the rest of the days that we have left on this earth, which could be another hour.”

Following their vows, the two walked back down the aisle holding hands.

Nist did a bouquet toss and guests danced to The Dan Band, which, naturally, played Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.”

