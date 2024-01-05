Texas Tech leading scorer Pop Isaacs accused in lawsuit of sexual assault of a minor, ESPN reports
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech basketball player Pop Isaacs has been accused in a civil lawsuit of sexual assault of a minor when the Red Raiders were playing in a tournament in the Bahamas. ESPN reported the existence of the lawsuit, which was filed in Lubbock County by the parents of the girl who says she was assaulted. The lawsuit says the girl was 17 at the time of alleged assault. The age of consent in the Bahamas is 16, but the lawsuit says the girls was intoxicated and could not give consent.