Texas father and son arrested in the killings of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend face new charges

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say a Texas father and son arrested in the killings of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend are facing new evidence tampering charges. The new charges come two days after the father and son were arrested in the killings of 18-year-old Savanah Nicole Soto and 22-year-old Matthew Guerra. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a news conference that 19-year-old Christopher Preciado and 53-year-old father Ramon Preciado were interviewed by detectives and “made enough statements to implicate them in the murder.”

